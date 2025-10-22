Blackhead Path in Whitehead temporarily closed near lighthouse
Blackhead Path in Whitehead is temporarily closed due to a rockfall, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.
In a social media post, MEA Outdoors wrote: “Please note that due to significant rockfall on the path just below the lighthouse, the Blackhead Path is temporarily closed at the final section.
"Council officers and engineers are investigating the rockfall and are preparing to have the large rocks safely moved and path cleared.
"There is strictly no access to members of the public until the works are completed.”