Donaghmore man Sammy Wilson has scooped the coveted title of Community Champion, south region, in the Housing Executive’s annual Rural Community Awards 2022.

Sammy, who is a founder member and long-standing chairman of the Donaghmore Horticultural Community (DHC), received a prize of £500 for his group and was presented with a special plaque in recognition of his excellent volunteering work.

The competition rewards individuals and groups who are making a difference in rural areas and showcases the range of activities they are involved in to improve quality of life and create cleaner, safer and more vibrant places to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also gives the Housing Executive an opportunity to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out at grassroots level in rural neighbourhoods and villages across Northern Ireland, which helps to boost civic pride among residents.

Sammy Wilson, winner of the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Champion Award 2022, south region, receives his plaque from Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin at the recent awards ceremony. Also present are members of the Donaghmore Horticultural Community and Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s area manager for Mid-Ulster.

Donaghmore Horticultural Community was formed in November 2010. Sammy was one of the founding members and his commitment and hard work has led DHC to success in winning the village category four times in Ulster in Bloom and receiving two gold awards in Britain in Bloom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lismore housing estate has won Best Housing Estate in Northern Ireland and the Housing Executive’s Cleaner and Greener Award for Donaghmore Village 2021.

Angela Mullen, from DHC, said: “Sammy richly deserves this award for his ongoing commitment. His leadership skills have created a hard-working and happy team of volunteers, who greatly respect his advice and knowledge.

“He has secured grants from the National Lottery Fund for Christmas lights for the village; funding for a solar powered waterfall; and several grants for a wildflower garden, beehives and tools and equipment for the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sammy is also involved with our young volunteers, the Wee Buds, and the adult special needs group, No Limits, developing their social skills and teaching new horticultural skills.”

Sammy said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this award and am honoured to receive this recognition from the Housing Executive.

“I must thank those who have supported me. I am especially grateful to our team of volunteers from DHC whose backing has made possible our success in improving the floral beauty, conservation and community ethic in our beautiful village.

Advertisement