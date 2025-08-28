Blue-green algae bathing ban at Benone Beach now lifted
The temporary advice against bathing at Benone Beach was removed on Wednesday, August 27, after monitoring indicated that blue-green algae was no longer a risk.
The bathing water operator, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, was informed and the temporary advice against bathing signage was removed.
The public is advised to check the NI Bathing Water Quality Dashboard and on-site signage for the latest updates.
The temporary advice against bathing had been issued for Benone on Friday, August 22, after blue-green algae had been identified during routine water quality monitoring by DAERA.