Blue-green algae bathing ban at Benone Beach now lifted

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:16 BST
A bathing ban on Benone Beach due to blue-green algae has been lifted.

The temporary advice against bathing at Benone Beach was removed on Wednesday, August 27, after monitoring indicated that blue-green algae was no longer a risk.

The bathing water operator, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, was informed and the temporary advice against bathing signage was removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The public is advised to check the NI Bathing Water Quality Dashboard and on-site signage for the latest updates.

The temporary advice against bathing had been issued for Benone on Friday, August 22, after blue-green algae had been identified during routine water quality monitoring by DAERA.

Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough CouncilDAERA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice