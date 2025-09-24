Blue-green algae: caution advised for bathers at two north coast beaches

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Council says that blue-green algae may be present in waters at Downhill while the National Trust has advised against bathing at Portstewart Strand.

Posting on social media on Wednesday, September 24, the local authority said: “Currently beach users are asked to be vigilant to the possible presence of Blue Green Algae and if suspected:

"Don’t play with scum or mats on the shore; don’t let animals drink water, eat algae or swim; don’t swim; don’t fish or wade; don’t boat or kayak.

"Pet owners should ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

An image from DAERA showing what blue-green algae may look like. Credit DAERAplaceholder image
An image from DAERA showing what blue-green algae may look like. Credit DAERA

"At this stage Council would urge vigilance at Castlerock beach.

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae,” added Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

On Tuesday, September 23, the National Trust said “A temporary Advice Against Bathing Notice has been issued for Portstewart Strand from today (Tuesday 23 September).

"It comes after an assessment by DAERA's bathing waters team indicated that Blue-Green Algae has been recorded at a red alert level in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue-Green Algae Protocol.

"DAERA will continue to monitor Portstewart Strand and advise of any changes.”

