Blue-green algae confirmed in water at Kilrea, Causeway Coast and Glens Council advise
In a post on social media on Monday, July 8, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure.
"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the water.
"At this stage, blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other locations within the Borough.
"For further information or if you suspect you have seen these algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”
Last summer a number of Causeway Coast and Glens area beaches were ‘red flagged’ after the blue-green algae was detected in the bathing water. It can pose a health risk to people, pets and wild animals who come into contact or ingest it