Blue-green algae confirmed in water at Kilrea, Causeway Coast and Glens Council advise

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:08 BST
Blue-green algae has been confirmed as being present in water at Kilrea.

In a post on social media on Monday, July 8, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure.

"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the water.

"At this stage, blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other locations within the Borough.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. CREDIT DAERACauseway Coast and Glens Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. CREDIT DAERA
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. CREDIT DAERA

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen these algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”

Last summer a number of Causeway Coast and Glens area beaches were ‘red flagged’ after the blue-green algae was detected in the bathing water. It can pose a health risk to people, pets and wild animals who come into contact or ingest it

