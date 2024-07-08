Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue-green algae has been confirmed as being present in water at Kilrea.

In a post on social media on Monday, July 8, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Portna, Lower Bann, Kilrea, you should not enter the water as a precautionary measure.

"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the water.

"At this stage, blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other locations within the Borough.

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen these algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”