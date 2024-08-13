Blue-green algae found in Lurgan Park lake

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Aug 2024, 13:51 BST
People have been urged to stay away from the water at the lake in Lurgan Park due to the presence of blue-green algae.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed the toxic blooms had been confirmed in the lake at the popular spot.

Park users are urged to avoid the water and to make sure to also keep their pets away from the lake.

The council said that angling activities will also cease until further notice.

Lurgan Park lake. Picture: GoogleLurgan Park lake. Picture: Google
Lurgan Park lake. Picture: Google

Anyone who finds blue-green algae is encouraged to submit a photo taken on their phone and upload it via the Bloomin’ Algae citizen science app – more details at https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae – so potential risks to people and animals can be gauged.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said toxins produced by blue-green algae can potentially be harmful to people and animals.

It can produce rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed, and it can potentially kill wild animals, livestock and pets if ingested.

