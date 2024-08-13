Blue-green algae found in Lurgan Park lake
and live on Freeview channel 276
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed the toxic blooms had been confirmed in the lake at the popular spot.
Park users are urged to avoid the water and to make sure to also keep their pets away from the lake.
The council said that angling activities will also cease until further notice.
Anyone who finds blue-green algae is encouraged to submit a photo taken on their phone and upload it via the Bloomin’ Algae citizen science app – more details at https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae – so potential risks to people and animals can be gauged.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said toxins produced by blue-green algae can potentially be harmful to people and animals.
It can produce rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed, and it can potentially kill wild animals, livestock and pets if ingested.