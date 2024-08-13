Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People have been urged to stay away from the water at the lake in Lurgan Park due to the presence of blue-green algae.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed the toxic blooms had been confirmed in the lake at the popular spot.

Park users are urged to avoid the water and to make sure to also keep their pets away from the lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said that angling activities will also cease until further notice.

Lurgan Park lake. Picture: Google

Anyone who finds blue-green algae is encouraged to submit a photo taken on their phone and upload it via the Bloomin’ Algae citizen science app – more details at https://www.ceh.ac.uk/our-science/projects/bloomin-algae – so potential risks to people and animals can be gauged.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said toxins produced by blue-green algae can potentially be harmful to people and animals.

It can produce rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed, and it can potentially kill wild animals, livestock and pets if ingested.