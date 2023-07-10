Two more north coast beaches have been ‘red flagged’ following blue-green algae being detected in bathing water.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) informed the public on Sunday (July 9) that a red flag had been put in place in the Downhill area, following a further suspected detection of Blue-green Algae at Downhill.

The red flags remain in place on Portstewart Strand and Castlerock after the algae was discovered there last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then on Sunday evening, due to wind conditions, the local bathing water operator issued red flag warnings at Benone as a precautionary measure.

Members of the public can report sightings of the blue-green algae via a special app. Credit NIEA

Follow red flag warnings, members of the public are advised not to enter the water, let pets go in the water or let them come in contact with algae on the shoreline.

During a bloom of algae, the water becomes less clear and may look green, blue-green or greenish-brown. This can look like paint, mousse or small clumps.

If you are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae, report it using the Bloomin’ Algae App which helps make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters. Bloomin’ Algae App is free to download directly from Google Play or App Store.