Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Blue-green algae suspected in bathing water at two more north coast beaches

Two more north coast beaches have been ‘red flagged’ following blue-green algae being detected in bathing water.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) informed the public on Sunday (July 9) that a red flag had been put in place in the Downhill area, following a further suspected detection of Blue-green Algae at Downhill.

The red flags remain in place on Portstewart Strand and Castlerock after the algae was discovered there last Wednesday.

Then on Sunday evening, due to wind conditions, the local bathing water operator issued red flag warnings at Benone as a precautionary measure.

Most Popular
Members of the public can report sightings of the blue-green algae via a special app. Credit NIEAMembers of the public can report sightings of the blue-green algae via a special app. Credit NIEA
Members of the public can report sightings of the blue-green algae via a special app. Credit NIEA

Follow red flag warnings, members of the public are advised not to enter the water, let pets go in the water or let them come in contact with algae on the shoreline.

During a bloom of algae, the water becomes less clear and may look green, blue-green or greenish-brown. This can look like paint, mousse or small clumps.

If you are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae, report it using the Bloomin’ Algae App which helps make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently.

It enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters. Bloomin’ Algae App is free to download directly from Google Play or App Store.

Or report the bloom to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency by emailing the location and photographs to [email protected]

Read More
National Trust says algae issue is 'symptom of wider problem of poor water quali...