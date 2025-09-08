Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee has granted confirmation of a provisional tree preservation order (TPO) for Craigs Wood, Broughshane.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order for lands at Ballyloughan Road was approved at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Thursday.

The site is located to the north-east of Ballylig Quarry with views towards Slemish and within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Kerr, senior planning officer, said the council received a formal application last October from a local resident who asked for a tree preservation order to be imposed by the borough council.

Order imposed at Craigs Wood. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The officer explained that Craigs Wood is classified as “ancient woodland” and there was a “perception that there was a potential threat to the existence of the trees”. She indicated this was due to “a likely change of ownership as the land was to be subject of an auction”.

“Following initial assessment, which would have concluded its value amenity, condition classification and potential threat, a provisional tree preservation order was served on the land comprising Craigs Wood and the bands of trees that extend towards the Ballylig and Ballyloughan Roads,” the officer explained.

She reported an initial tree preservation order was served in November last year with a second provisional TPO served in May to “ensure continued protection” until the matter could be discussed at last week’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning officer pointed out “classification as “ancient woodland does not afford protection of the trees” and the main objective of the TPO is to “safeguard the area as opposed to the individual trees”.

Mixed Species

Craig Wood comprises three hectares of mixed species with trees consisting of oak, ash beech. sycamore, hazel, birch, holly and rowan.

An arboriculturist tree survey concluded Craigs Wood “makes a significant contribution to the local environment, biodioversity, landscape character and amenity value of the area”, councillors were told.

The officer told the committee following reports from local residents of damage to some trees, the council asked the arboriculturist to survey the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey found damage to six oak trees by incisions, which it was believed may have been caused by a chainsaw, six to 18 months ago, and whilst “may have been deliberate”, it could not be ascertained if it was “malicious or accidental”, possibly through clearance of ivy. It was concluded however the trees should recover as the incisions were showing signs of re-growth.

The officer reported that four objections to the application, which she described as “largely procedural”, have been received by the council. Letters of support have also been received.

“Confirmation of the provisional TPO will safeguard the wooded area permanently as well as assisting in the retention of the landscape character of Slemish valley and AONB,” she stated.

Addressing the committee, North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland said: “Craigs Wood is an irreplaceable feature of our natural heritage. It has been identified by the Woodland Trust as a category three ancient woodland with its existence recorded on the first edition ordinance survey map which is quite remarkable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She noted that Craigs Wood been established for centuries. “The planning system has a duty to protect ancient and semi-natural woodlands and to prevent their loss deterioration.

“Once these trees are lost, they are lost forever and cannot be replaced in our lifetime and their loss would undermine the biodiversity, the landscape character and the amenity of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

In response to a query by Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid, the council officer said she believed there is a “further threat to Craigs Wood in its entirety”.

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood, who is not a committee member but had speaking rights, said the council has approved a motion recognising the vital role that trees play in enhancing the health and well-being of people and communities in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been supporting local residents for some time now to ensure the protection of this woodland. It is our duty to ensure its ongoing existence.”

She urged the committee to honour the council’s commitment and said once the TPO is in place, the local authority needs to ensure that there are “robust checks in place” .

“It is our duty to ensure that that it is enforced and that any damages are investigated and reported to relevant authorities. This Planning Committee has a moral and statutory duty to protect our woodlands and our trees,” she stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner asked if the damage has been investigated by the PSNI. The officer said an enforcement is open regarding the damage and is “an ongoing investigation”. Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown asked if the council should have notified the landowner of a potential TPO.

He was advised the council has a duty to inform someone of a TPO “as soon as possible after making a TPO” and the council followed statutory process correctly.

Cllr Skinner proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Cllr McKeown. Following a vote, confirmation of a provisional tree preservation order was approved unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter