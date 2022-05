The reason given is ‘operational issues’ and comes after a two week strike by some council workers.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Due to operational issues your brown bin may not be collected on your scheduled collection day.

“Please continue to leave your bin out and it will be emptied as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

