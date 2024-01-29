Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from ConnollyCove, which creates travel and tourism content around Northern Ireland, recently shot the impressive footage across Browns Bay.

The video showcases the small sandy bay on the northern tip of the Islandmagee peninsula, as well as the breath-taking scenery in the surrounding area.

Chris Watson, lead videographer of ConnollyCove, said: “We're quite lucky to have such beautiful scenery throughout Northern Ireland. At ConnollyCove, our aim is to share the charm of lesser-known spots like Browns Bay and provide quality content that showcases the scenic Antrim coast."

New drone footage has perfectly captured the rugged beauty of a stretch of Browns Bay. Photo: ConnollyCove

ConnollyCove is an internal brand of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing.