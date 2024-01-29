Register
Browns Bay: Drone footage perfectly captures the beauty of coastal spot in County Antrim

New drone footage has perfectly captured the rugged beauty of a stretch of the County Antrim coastline.
By Helena McManus
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT
The team from ConnollyCove, which creates travel and tourism content around Northern Ireland, recently shot the impressive footage across Browns Bay.

The video showcases the small sandy bay on the northern tip of the Islandmagee peninsula, as well as the breath-taking scenery in the surrounding area.

Chris Watson, lead videographer of ConnollyCove, said: “We're quite lucky to have such beautiful scenery throughout Northern Ireland. At ConnollyCove, our aim is to share the charm of lesser-known spots like Browns Bay and provide quality content that showcases the scenic Antrim coast."

New drone footage has perfectly captured the rugged beauty of a stretch of Browns Bay. Photo: ConnollyCoveNew drone footage has perfectly captured the rugged beauty of a stretch of Browns Bay. Photo: ConnollyCove
New drone footage has perfectly captured the rugged beauty of a stretch of Browns Bay. Photo: ConnollyCove

ConnollyCove is an internal brand of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing.

The brand initially began to showcase the beauty of Northern Ireland, but has since grown to create travel and tourism content from all across the world. The ConnollyCove YouTube channel now boasts 100k YouTube subscribers.

