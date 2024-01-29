Browns Bay: Drone footage perfectly captures the beauty of coastal spot in County Antrim
The team from ConnollyCove, which creates travel and tourism content around Northern Ireland, recently shot the impressive footage across Browns Bay.
The video showcases the small sandy bay on the northern tip of the Islandmagee peninsula, as well as the breath-taking scenery in the surrounding area.
Chris Watson, lead videographer of ConnollyCove, said: “We're quite lucky to have such beautiful scenery throughout Northern Ireland. At ConnollyCove, our aim is to share the charm of lesser-known spots like Browns Bay and provide quality content that showcases the scenic Antrim coast."
ConnollyCove is an internal brand of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing.
The brand initially began to showcase the beauty of Northern Ireland, but has since grown to create travel and tourism content from all across the world. The ConnollyCove YouTube channel now boasts 100k YouTube subscribers.