New changing room facilities at Burnfoot Playing Fields have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At this month’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, January 22, committee members accepted plans for the new, 102 metre squared, modular changing room unit at the playing fields, located at Drumrane Road in Burnfoot, Dungiven, to replace the existing unit.

The planning application also includes plans for a new car parking area, to accommodate six vehicles, a septic tank and a storm cell.

The site is located within the settlement development limit of Burnfoot, on a major area of existing open space within Gelvin/Roe Local Landscape Policy Area.

At this month’s Planning Committee meeting, members approved plans for new changing rooms at Burnfoot Playing Fields. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

Consultations were carried out with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads, Environmental Health, Shared Environmental Services, the Loughs Agency, DfI Rivers, the Historic Environment Division and NI Water, and no objections were raised by any consultee.

“The application site is located at Burnfoot Playing Fields and consists of a linear strip of relatively flat ground which forms the northern portion of a playing pitch,” a planning officer explained.

“The site measures 0.26 hectares in area, there is a small changing room on the site, and no parking is provided. The eastern end of the site abuts the River Roe, whilst the northern boundary abuts the Bovevagh River and the Burnfoot Riverside Walk,” added the planning officer.

“The southern boundary of the site is undefined and open to the Burnfoot playing pitch, while the western roadside boundary is defined by a two-metre high mature hedge.”