Bushmills Community Choices project open

The Bushmills Community Choices, a participatory budgeting initiative, will identify and develop community-led ideas.

It will be co-designed by groups and individuals from the village itself and is part of a new scheme delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in partnership with the Northern Area Community Network.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with an interest in the village is encouraged to put forward a suggestion or idea, with several pots of funding totalling £6000 available to progress the most popular.

Local community members and groups are invited to get involved in the new ‘Bushmills Community Choices’ project to help enhance the village and neighbouring areas

A drop-in conversation will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2pm – 7pm in Bushmills Community Centre to share information on the project and how you can get involved and submit your bid form.

The closing date for bids is September 9 with a community voting event to be held at the end of September.

Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community in Bushmills and the surrounding area to make a positive difference. If you have been thinking about a concept to improve village life now is your chance to share it with others and make it a reality. We’re looking for participants of all ages to get involved from Primary Six pupils and upwards – please come along to our information session to find out more.”

Breige Conway, Manager for Northern Area Community Network (NACN) said: “This is a very exciting time for the village of Bushmills. It’s the first time trying this way of working to encourage as much participation as possible. The process is allowing everyone a chance to shape and plan the future for the community and to work with statutory organisations to take the ideas forward.”

Local community members and groups will have the opportunity to submit project ideas to help enhance the village of Bushmills and its neighbouring areas through the new ‘Bushmills Community Choices’ project

For further information or to contact the Community Development team please email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Local community members and groups will have the opportunity to submit project ideas to help enhance the village of Bushmills and its neighbouring areas through the new ‘Bushmills Community Choices’ project

A recent launch event was held for the new ‘Bushmills Community Choices’ project, which is calling on local residents and community groups to submit ideas that will help enhance the village and its neighbouring areas