SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that businesses impacted by blue-green algae are in desperate need of support.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that businesses impacted by blue-green algae are in desperate need of support. Credit NI World

Ms Hunter said: “The presence of blue-green algae in water along the north coast is having a significant impact. It’s not only causing damage to our environment and preventing people from enjoying local beaches and beauty spots, but businesses who use the water are completely unable to function, preventing them from making any income until this issue is solved.

“Summer is the most important time of year for these businesses and the presence of this algae is putting people’s livelihoods at stake. A large variety of businesses are being impacted, including local fishermen and we need to see some sort of financial support brought forward.