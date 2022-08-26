Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MLA was speaking after getting confirmation from the Environment Agency a fish kill had taken place in her constituency, after being alerted by local residents.

While it is not yet clear how many fish have been killed in the river or the cause, Ms Eastwood has discouraged people from removing any dead fish.

“I will continue to press the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to conduct a detailed investigation into this incident and indeed other occurrences of major fish kills in Northern Ireland, in order to prevent repeats,” she said.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has called for urgent action following fish kill outside Dromore

“This latest incident is particularly worrying, as it comes at a time when the River Lagan status is not classed as ‘good’ within the Water Framework Directive, which was confirmed to me by the DAERA Minister in June. It will further damage the delicate ecosystems, and animals and plant life living in and around the river.