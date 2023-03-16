A campaigning group dedicated to preserving the trees known as the Dark Hedges has said that there is an urgent need for large 'no parking' signs at the site.

The trees at Bregagh Road are now world famous thanks to the success of Game of Thrones series in which they features as the Kings Road. This fame has, in turn, lead to a huge increase in tourists visiting the area.

And, the Save the Dark Hedges campaign group say that the influx of cars being parked along the road is leading to the "degradation of the Dark Hedges".

The campaigners say that the problems have been on-going for a decade but are being worsened because of the huge influx of cars and visitors to the area.

Cars parked at the Dark Hedges

The Facebook campaign group said that "ineffective road signage for a tourist attraction" has lead to erosion of verges along the Bregagh road and "soil compaction", all of which they say is "detrimental to the beech trees".

The Facebook campaign group also voiced concerns about a lack of enforcement of existing road signage and "over promotion" of the Dark Hedges as a tourist attraction.

They claim that: "A sensitive site like the Dark Hedges should not be promoted in its current state."

A DfI spokesperson said: “Over recent years the Department has introduced a number of traffic restrictions, at the request of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, as part of an agreed package of measures. A Prohibition Order banning all motor vehicles from the Bregagh Road, with the exception of those required for maintenance of the road or utilities, emergency vehicles and agricultural access to adjoining land has been in place since October 2017.

Road verges at the Dark Hedges

"In addition to the installation of new signage directing traffic to the designated car parks, the Department has recently carried out a traffic management scheme on Bregagh Road to help restrict and discourage through traffic movement at the Dark Hedges. The work involved installing kerbed build-out islands, relocating road signs and revised road markings.

"The Department would again remind all drivers to abide by the traffic restrictions in place. The PSNI have responsibility for enforcement of the restrictions.”

