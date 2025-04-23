Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Council has reminded residents that the foil wrapping on most Easter eggs can be recycled.

The local authority said that many people “aren’t sure” whether they can recycle the commonly-used packaging.

“Scrunch the foil into a loose ball along with any other bits of used foil (including from smaller eggs) and pop it into your normal recycling bin,” the council added.

Foil that “springs back open when you try to scrunch it”, meanwhile, is laminated and should go in your general rubbish bin.