Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Cluster invites local groups to get involved

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 09:55 GMT
Community groups and organisations have been working in collaboration with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to establish a cluster approach to community development in the Carrickfergus and Greenisland area.

The Cluster Programme is a Community Development Initiative, which promotes collaboration across community groups to deliver benefits, not only for the participating groups, but also for the wider community.

It is supported by the council as part of its Strategic Approach to Community Development.

Groups in the District Electoral Areas (DEAs) of Carrick Castle and Knockagh, better known locally as the areas of Carrickfergus and Greenisland, have been meeting together regularly for the past year to create a development plan.

Imaged supplied by Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Cluster.Imaged supplied by Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Cluster.
Imaged supplied by Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Cluster.

“The vision is that all community-focused organisations in Carrickfergus and Greenisland work in collaboration so that our communities thrive,” a statement from the community cluster group read.

"Our values are:

  • We are community led - we make a difference by listening to, and acting on the aspirations and needs of our community;
  • We are inclusive - we are committed to ensuring we work for the benefit of all;
  • We are respectful - we value and respect everyone's contribution;
  • We are collaborative - we build relationships so we can achieve more together than we could individually.
"Our mission is that we will meet and work together, building relationships and supporting each other and the local community. And we hope to do that by working towards these goals:

  • To bring together community stakeholders to connect, to share information and to work together;
  • To work collaboratively to strengthen relationships and build capacity;
  • To support our community to be resilient and to thrive.

"We are pleased to announce that we have been able to use our 23/34 and 24/25 budget allocations to support the member groups who are delivering new and collaborative programmes that fulfil the Development Plan. From mental health and wellbeing projects to community events and music - there has been a diverse and varied range of ideas from our members about how we can work together to support our communities to thrive.

The group added: “Our members are also developing a training plan to build, or enhance, skills within our community and voluntary organisations.

"If you are a member of a community and voluntary organisation and wish to become involved with the Cluster, please contact us on [email protected].”

