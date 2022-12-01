The council advises Sullatober Household Recycling Centre will be closed this Sunday (December 4) to facilitate road re-surfacing work.
The site will re-open on Monday, December 5, at 9am.
Mid and East Antrim Council has issued some timely advice for Carrickfergus householders planning a pre-Christmas clear out.
