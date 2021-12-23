Cast your votes in the new ballot bin and help to keep Lisburn tidy

Pictured l-r are Owen Cormican, Facilities Manager at Translink and Claire Leonard, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (1)

Each ballot bin will display a question and two answers. Smokers will vote by putting their cigarette butt in the slot underneath their chosen answer.

Cigarette butts will stack up behind the clear glass front in two columns displaying which answer is more popular.

Bin creator Hubbub claims the clever incentive has proven to reduce cigarette butt litter by up 46%.

As public transport usage increases, Translink anticipates the ballot bins will prove popular.

Owen Cormican, Facilities Manager at Translink said: “Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter on the planet.

“You are never more than a few paces away from a handful of discarded butts.

“Millions are dropped every single year in our cities, towns, villages and countryside.

“Through our partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, we hope that the ballot bins will reduce the amount of cigarette litter at Translink stations and help raise awareness of this form of plastic waste in a novel way.”

Claire Leonard from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “Cigarette ballot bins are an engaging way to encourage smokers to dispose of their litter responsibly.

“ Most people aren’t aware that cigarette filters contain plastic called cellulose acetate. When littered, this plastic contributes to our increasing marine and landfill plastic pollution problem.