Castlerock WalkFest returns

After a break in 2020 and a reduced schedule in 2021, this year WalkFest is back and even better on Saturday, September 3.

Walkers come from Derry/Londonderry, Belfast, Donegal, Dublin and from England and Scotland and organisers

Organisers said: “We continue to welcome regular attenders from all over the local region. We have invaluable support from the National Trust who lead a walk and give us access to a normally closed area and to

the Downhill Demesne, from Translink who provide a bus to transport hill walkers to their start points, and also from the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) who lead a walk.

“One prime objective for WalkFest is that it offers ‘guided walks for all’, so every walk has an experienced leader and support members and the programme caters for the full range of walking capability from experienced hill walkers right through to toddlers. This year there is a variety of walks, including the 10,000 step walk for Fitbit users and others, the Giant’s Sconce, a moderate walk offering superb views of the Bann Estuary and the hills towards Limavady, and for the next generation of walkers, a family event.

“There are eleven different walks in total, ranging from gentle to challenging. There are three hill walks all with spectacular North Coast views, one from Bellarena across Binevenagh to Castlerock, one across Altikeeragh hill to Castlerock and one across and around Binevenagh. The ever-popular Grangemore Dunes walk explores the most ancient dunes in Ireland located alongside the Bann.”

For those interested in local history, join a walk focused on the history of Castlerock, how the railway influenced its development and C S Lewis’s holiday location, or a walk informing participants about the eccentric Earl Bishop Hervey who built Mussenden Temple.

Learn Nordic Walking, the health walking technique that exercises upper body muscles as well as leg muscles, led by a qualified trainer with poles provided. In addition, photographers can compete in the WalkFest photographic competition, open to all walkers.