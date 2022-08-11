‘Catch up’ service in operation following disruption to Larne bin collections

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bins were not emptied in the Islandmagee, Ballygally, Glenarm and Carnlough areas on Tuesday because of driver shortage due to sickness.

Blue bins in Portmuck and Gleno that were not collected will be emptied on Saturday, residents have been told. Arrangements were also made for blue bins to be collected in Ballygally, Cairncastle, Glenarm and Carnlough on Wednesday.

Commenting at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong reminded that bin collection services are the “bread and butter of this council and the very minimum that the ratepayer expects”.

The council’s interim operations director Mark Smith acknowledged that it has been “a challenge at the start of the week”.

“We have had a number of issues around sickness absence with our drivers and some issues with vehicle reliability. We are working hard to get some resources in place on the staffing side. We are hoping we are going to play catch-up very quickly.”

He indicated that most collections in Larne would be “caught up” on Wednesday and the remainder on Saturday. He went on to say that there have been “vehicle breakdown issues” in Ballymena and the council has been”working hard to get this vehicle fit for use as quickly as possible” and he said he expected that these bins will be emptied “within the next day or so”.

Carrickfergus Ulster Unionist Councillor Robin Stewart asked why bins had not been emptied at Windmill Hill in Carrick on three Fridays.

Mr Smith reported that there may have been an access issue.

Ballymena DUP Alderman Tommy Nicholl said: “Are we letting our standards drop? Communication seems to be a problem. Waste and recycling is what we spend the most money on month to month.”

He proposed that an audit of the authority’s vehicle fleet be carried out and asked for a report on recycling and waste management. He also noted a “substantial bill around the upkeep of a bin lorry” and suggested that the use of biofuel should be explored.

“Sometimes we are penny wise and pound foolish,” he commented.

Mr Smith said: “The state of the waste industry across the United Kingdom and in particular Northern Ireland is in flux at the minute.”

He explained that in the province, it will be decided by a “broader policy context and steer from the Northern Ireland Executive”.

Coast Road Ulster Unionist Councillor Maureen Morrow pointed out that the council got a new fleet of eight to ten bin lorries in 2019.