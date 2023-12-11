Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council advice about Christmas bin collections
Bins scheduled to be collected on Christmas Day will be collected on Friday, December 22 in the Limavady area and on Saturday, December 23 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.
Bins scheduled to be collected on Boxing Day will be collected on Saturday, December 23 in the Limavady area and on Sunday, December 24 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.
Bins scheduled to be collected on New Year’s Day will be collected on Friday, December 29 in the Limavady area and on Saturday, December 30 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.
Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Open as normal at all other times. Public toilets will be closed on Christmas Day. Open as normal at all other times.