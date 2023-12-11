Register
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council advice about Christmas bin collections

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has advised residents that there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:47 GMT
Bins scheduled to be collected on Christmas Day will be collected on Friday, December 22 in the Limavady area and on Saturday, December 23 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.

Bins scheduled to be collected on Boxing Day will be collected on Saturday, December 23 in the Limavady area and on Sunday, December 24 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.

Bins scheduled to be collected on New Year’s Day will be collected on Friday, December 29 in the Limavady area and on Saturday, December 30 in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle areas.

Council has issued advice about Christmas bin collections. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Open as normal at all other times. Public toilets will be closed on Christmas Day. Open as normal at all other times.

