Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new mobile phone app to make it easier for the public to report littering, dog fouling and fly tipping.

The Reportable app allows users to send information accurately and quickly to the relevant team in Council, including photographs and a GPS location, and any other important details.

The free app is available to download now from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iPhone users).

Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Reportable is an innovative app that will help Council tackle problem areas for fouling and littering.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council headquarters at Cloonavin

“We live in one of the most beautiful areas of NI, but unfortunately we know that these issues remain a persistent problem with some people showing no regards for others and our environment.

“If you see anything when you’re out and about it will allow you to report it directly, with Council officers then able to use this information to assist with their investigations, follow-up actions and clean-up requests.”

To use, simply download the Reportable app to your smart phone, create a user account and enter ‘Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’ as your local authority.

You will be asked to provide your email address, along with other details including name, address, and telephone number.

After an account has been created users can simply open the app and log in to their account to submit a report.