Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved the capping of Craigahulliar landfill site.

It lies on the site of a former Portrush quarry and has operated as a non-hazardous, 176,000 square metre landfill.

The site consists of six cells, three of which have been filled and capped, cells 4 and 5 have been infilled and are ready to be capped, and cell 6 has not been developed.

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, members were asked to grant permission to advance to Stage 1 of the procurement gateway, to carry out a scoping and feasibility study for the final engineered capping of the site.

DUP Alderman Mark Fielding proposed accepting the motion and asked when the site would be reused and what purpose it would be used for.

“I’d just be interested in what other councils have done with land that has been capped,” he added. “So it’s something we’d have to agree to and I’m curious what others think.”

An officer said council was planning to topsoil the land to be used for grazing, which is something council has “done in the past”.

The officer added: “Of course we can bring proposals for some alternatives if that’s something members would like to look at. But at this stage the capping process is simply to topsoil it, but we can certainly look at alternatives if that’s what members wish.”

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane agreed council “needs to have a think about how we use that land”.

“Obviously there has been income around that and economic benefits,” he concluded. “So it’s about looking at how do we replace that, and using it as a council asset that can be income generating and offset the rates burden we have.

“I’m particularly interested in how we can reuse it for renewables. Given the history of the site, there’s definitely something about how we can turn it into a green site.”