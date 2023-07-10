Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the National Trust have removed the ‘red flag’ status from Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach, Downhill and Portstewart Strand with immediate effect.

In a post on social media, the Council said: “Council has received confirmation that analysis of the water samples collected by DAERA for the presence of blue green algae has established that levels are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level.

"As a result, the decision has been made to remove the red flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach and Downhill Strand with immediate effect.”

National Trust Portstewart posted: “We’re pleased to confirm that the RLNI has today (Monday 10 July) removed the red-flag status at Portstewart Strand due to suspected blue-green algae.

