Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Causeway Coast and Glens Council and National Trust remove red flag status from beaches

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the National Trust have removed the ‘red flag’ status from Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach, Downhill and Portstewart Strand with immediate effect.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

In a post on social media, the Council said: “Council has received confirmation that analysis of the water samples collected by DAERA for the presence of blue green algae has established that levels are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level.

"As a result, the decision has been made to remove the red flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach and Downhill Strand with immediate effect.”

National Trust Portstewart posted: “We’re pleased to confirm that the RLNI has today (Monday 10 July) removed the red-flag status at Portstewart Strand due to suspected blue-green algae.

Most Popular
Council has received confirmation that analysis of the water samples collected by DAERA for the presence of blue green algae has established that levels are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilCouncil has received confirmation that analysis of the water samples collected by DAERA for the presence of blue green algae has established that levels are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Council has received confirmation that analysis of the water samples collected by DAERA for the presence of blue green algae has established that levels are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

"DAERA has received confirmation from AFBI that analysis of the water samples collected last week are well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level,” ended the statement.

Read More
More beaches red flagged
Related topics:Causeway CoastNational TrustGlens Borough CouncilWorld Health OrganisationCouncilDAERA