Causeway Coast and Glens Council has adopted new measures to address the problem of fly tipping in the Borough and will also increase penalties for offenders.

Under these new powers, anyone caught fly tipping can receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400. Additionally, those convicted in court of fly tipping face a maximum fine of £50,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The newly adopted regulations will introduce a “duty of care” for householders. If you pay a third party to collect and dispose of household rubbish, you must ensure that the person or business is licensed to carry and dispose of waste.

This means that if you arrange for someone else to remove and dispose of waste from your home, you need to verify they are a registered waste carrier and authorised to do so.

Householders can check if a business is registered by visiting www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/registered-waste-carriers-transporters

Failure to meet this duty of care is an offence and can result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300 or upon conviction, a fine not exceeding £5,000.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Councillor Ciaran McQuillan said: “Fly tipping is unsightly, can present a risk to health, cause pollution of our waterways and often means Council must bear the cost of removing and clearing dumped material. I would urge all householders to ensure that if they pay a third party to remove their rubbish, they also ensure that the business has the appropriate registration.

“I would remind residents that the Council offers a bulky household waste collection service and operates Household Recycling Centres across the Borough, so there really is no need for any waste to be fly tipped.”

Council will take a zero-tolerance approach to anyone caught fly tipping or using an unregistered waste carrier, more information on Council’s waste services is available via the Council website www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

To report a littering or fly tipping incident, contact the Environmental Health team by calling 028 2766 0200 or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, download the Reportable app and follow the steps on the app to make a report. The free app is available to download now from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iPhone users).