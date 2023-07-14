Plans for a new housing development in Feeny have been given the go ahead by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The council has granted planning permission for a five-dwelling housing development, consisting of one detached and four semi detached two-storey dwellings.

Each dwelling will have private rear garden space, separated by a 1.8m high fence with a hedgerow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Development Management Officer (DMO) Report adds: “The dwellings are of a relatively simple and traditional form and design being gable ended with a pitched roof. The dwellings will be finished in a painted smooth render with flat concrete roof tiles. The design of the proposed dwellings are similar in scale and design to dwellings which already exist within the vicinity of the site.

Proposed dwelling, rear elevation. Credit: AQB Architectural Workshop

“The gabion retaining structures, while unsympathetic in appearance, will not have any significant adverse impact on the design or appearance of the scheme when viewed from public viewpoints. The only views of these features will be from the immediately adjacent properties and these views will be screened by the retention of the boundary vegetation.”

The site is located at 51 Main Street, Feeny. It is currently a mixture of vacant building, unmaintained lands and an area which is used as car parking for the adjacent supermarket.

The DMO Report concludes: “The proposed development will provide a quality residential environment. The proposal is in compliance with the Northern Area Plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement