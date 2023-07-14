Register
Causeway Coast and Glens Council approve Feeny housing development

Plans for a new housing development in Feeny have been given the go ahead by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

The council has granted planning permission for a five-dwelling housing development, consisting of one detached and four semi detached two-storey dwellings.

Each dwelling will have private rear garden space, separated by a 1.8m high fence with a hedgerow.

The Development Management Officer (DMO) Report adds: “The dwellings are of a relatively simple and traditional form and design being gable ended with a pitched roof. The dwellings will be finished in a painted smooth render with flat concrete roof tiles. The design of the proposed dwellings are similar in scale and design to dwellings which already exist within the vicinity of the site.

Proposed dwelling, rear elevation. Credit: AQB Architectural WorkshopProposed dwelling, rear elevation. Credit: AQB Architectural Workshop
Proposed dwelling, rear elevation. Credit: AQB Architectural Workshop

“The gabion retaining structures, while unsympathetic in appearance, will not have any significant adverse impact on the design or appearance of the scheme when viewed from public viewpoints. The only views of these features will be from the immediately adjacent properties and these views will be screened by the retention of the boundary vegetation.”

The site is located at 51 Main Street, Feeny. It is currently a mixture of vacant building, unmaintained lands and an area which is used as car parking for the adjacent supermarket.

The DMO Report concludes: “The proposed development will provide a quality residential environment. The proposal is in compliance with the Northern Area Plan.

“Issues around the impact on residential amenity relating to noise from the adjacent shop can be dealt with via condition to ensure noise levels are kept to an acceptable level.”

