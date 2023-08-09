The proposal is for the development of an 18-apartment building and extensions to three existing apartments at 5 Kinora Terrace. Ground floor apartments will have outdoor patios and the majority of first and second floor apartments will have front and rear balconies. There will be a large communal roof terrace.
The Development Management Officer Report states: “The site is positioned adjacent to the Atlantic coastline on a headland at the end of Kinora Terrace. The land is relatively flat with a steep rise in ground level to the rear of the site. The site comprises vacant lands which were previously used as an informal car park and recycling point.”
According to the report, the design is “reflective of the surrounding context and properties within the vicinity, with the scale and appearance considered acceptable”.