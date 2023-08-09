A new apartment complex in Portstewart has been given the green light by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Proposed apartment block. Credit: Kevin Cartin Architects

The proposal is for the development of an 18-apartment building and extensions to three existing apartments at 5 Kinora Terrace. Ground floor apartments will have outdoor patios and the majority of first and second floor apartments will have front and rear balconies. There will be a large communal roof terrace.

The Development Management Officer Report states: “The site is positioned adjacent to the Atlantic coastline on a headland at the end of Kinora Terrace. The land is relatively flat with a steep rise in ground level to the rear of the site. The site comprises vacant lands which were previously used as an informal car park and recycling point.”