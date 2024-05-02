Causeway Coast and Glens Council bin collections for Bank Holiday and NW200 race week
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council say that bin collections will take place as normal on bank holiday Monday, May 6.
Householders/businesses are asked to present their bin(s) no later than 7am on day of collection. All Household Recycling Centres will be open as normal.
For operational reasons, there will be occasions when it is necessary to change the order a collection route is completed.
During the North West 200 race week, there will be some changes to the opening hours of the Portstewart recycling centre.
Causeway Coast and Glens Boroug Council's Portstewart Household Recycling Centre at Roselick Road will be closed on Wednesday 8, Thursday 9 and Saturday 11 May during North West 200 race week. It will be open as normal at all other times.
For full information check out the Council Facebook page.