Causeway Coast and Glens Council changes to disposal of non-household, business or trade waste
From Monday, July 1, customers who wish to dispose of non-household, business and trade waste must only use Coleraine Household Recycling Centre (HRC) at Loughanhill Industrial Estate and Crosstagherty HRC at Burnquarter Road, Ballymoney.
Waste of this type must be weighed using site weighbridge before being deposited and will incur a payment (£147.63 per tonne). Coleraine and Crosstagherty HRCs are cashless facilities and only card payments can be accepted.
Non-household, business and trade waste exempt from charges at Household Recycling Centres are bottles (plastic, glass), cardboard (clean, dry), scrap metal, textiles, small electrical appliances and fluorescent tubes (non-domestic fridges/freezers not permitted).
Council provides a commercial waste bin collection service for non-household, business and trade waste.
To encourage greater recycling, Council also offers a fortnightly commercial blue bin recycling collection service. This service is at a reduced rate compared to non-recyclable waste collection.
Council advice reads: “Before going to a HRC, sort recyclable and non-recyclable materials at home. Disposal of recyclable items in general waste containers is no longer permitted.
Organise recyclables and waste in your vehicle so that when you visit the HRC you can place items in the correct containers. This will make your visit much quicker.
"Re-use items when and where you can – look out for relevant containers. Your local charity shop may also want your reusable items. Talk to our staff – if you are unsure about what can and cannot be recycled, please ask, our staff will provide advice on which container to use.”