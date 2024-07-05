Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has reminded the public of changes to the disposal of ‘non-household’ waste.

From Monday, July 1, customers who wish to dispose of non-household, business and trade waste must only use Coleraine Household Recycling Centre (HRC) at Loughanhill Industrial Estate and Crosstagherty HRC at Burnquarter Road, Ballymoney.

Waste of this type must be weighed using site weighbridge before being deposited and will incur a payment (£147.63 per tonne). Coleraine and Crosstagherty HRCs are cashless facilities and only card payments can be accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-household, business and trade waste exempt from charges at Household Recycling Centres are bottles (plastic, glass), cardboard (clean, dry), scrap metal, textiles, small electrical appliances and fluorescent tubes (non-domestic fridges/freezers not permitted).

Changes to non-household waste in Causeway Coast and Glens Council area. Credit Pixabay

Council provides a commercial waste bin collection service for non-household, business and trade waste.

To encourage greater recycling, Council also offers a fortnightly commercial blue bin recycling collection service. This service is at a reduced rate compared to non-recyclable waste collection.

Council advice reads: “Before going to a HRC, sort recyclable and non-recyclable materials at home. Disposal of recyclable items in general waste containers is no longer permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organise recyclables and waste in your vehicle so that when you visit the HRC you can place items in the correct containers. This will make your visit much quicker.