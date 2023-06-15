The implications of granting a pavement cafe licence for the Harbour Bar and Bistro in Portrush have been debated by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Services Committee.

According to a report submitted to the committee, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said it would not back the licence due to the size of the remaining footpath.

Guidance in the Licensing of Pavement Cafes Act (Northern Ireland) 2014 stipulates that the minimum footpath width should be 2m “in areas of high pedestrian activity” but the proposals would leave the remaining footpath measuring 1m.

The DfI said this is “not adequate to allow pedestrians/wheelchair users to safely pass without having to move onto the carriageway”.

Harbour Bar applies for pavement cafe licence

Benbradagh SDLP Alderman Michael Coyle highlighted that as well as wheelchair and pram users, narrow footpaths can also “create a problem” for people with poor vision. He added that the council does aim to “encourage people to set up their business” and so there is a “balance” to be found.

Meanwhile, Causeway DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop emphasised that the application does not “meet the criteria for a pavement licence”.

However, she added: “I am torn because businesses are there to generate business and meet customer needs and there will be customers that will want to sit outside and enjoy the sun. That has been the case in that area for many years.

“We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The footpath itself doesn’t lend itself very well generally for disabled access. I don’t know whether long term we could write to DfI Roads to see if there’s anything that could be done with the footpath. I’m torn between wanting to support the business and economy and also ensure our most vulnerable people are accommodated.”

Bann Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson said that “wheelchair users and people with disabilities are paramount in this situation”.

He continued: “Obviously it’s trying to balance it out against business needs and trying to bring people into the area. Are there any in between measures that have been explored between potentially DfI and the Harbour Bar to try to accommodate this? Could the Harbour Bar reduce the proposal to ensure there is space [on the pavement]?”

Cllr Bateson emphasised the need to “show we’re fully supportive of businesses but also [maintaining the] right of way”.

The final consensus of the committee was to defer the decision to allow council officers to speak again to the Harbour Bar and DfI about the plans. The proposal to defer was put forward by Ald McKillop and seconded by Ald Coyle.

Ballymoney DUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said that while “the mood of the chamber” was to defer, he saw it as “a straightforward decision”.

He explained: “We have rules and regulations set out by DfI which the business knew before they started and the rules and regulations aren’t met. I don’t see what more we can do other than defer to those regulations.

“I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for the DfI to widen the pavement. It’s great to see businesses expanding but there are rules and regulations. I think we’re deferring the inevitable.”