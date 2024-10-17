Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have voiced concern that Council will now be required to contribute to the Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme (EIS).

Following a review of the existing Ballycastle Town Centre Masterplan in August 2021, the Department for Communities (DfC) identified the need for high quality public realm at the Diamond, as well as enhancing the pedestrian experience and ‘greening’ the town to improve overall character and aesthetics.

The design of the EIS involves environmental improvements to Ann Street, Diamond Area, Castle Street and Fairhill Street, including a larger Diamond area for events and pedestrians, adjusted road markings to create a better flow for traffic on Castle Street through to Ann Street, and the resurfacing of footpaths and updated lighting and street furniture.

In an EIS update report to members, at a Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 15, officers noted that the majority of the £1.75 million cost will be funded by DfC but a contribution of between 5-20% will be required from council.

Casueway Coast and Glens Borough Counil Officers say council must now contribute between five and 20 percent in funding for the Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme. CREDIT NI WORLD

DUP Alderman Aaron Callan noted that the “Budgetary Considerations” section of the report identified that all of the funding would be provided by DfC.

“Now you can understand 5% and 20% are obviously quite different numbers to us as a council,” Alderman Callan said. “Is there a definitive figure yet from DfC on how much we will have to contribute?

Strategic Project Manager, Niall McGurk, said the assertion that DfC would fund the entire project was an ‘anomaly’.

“We thought it was going to be 100% funding the DFC,” he said. “But the Director of Leisure and Development and myself subsequently had a meeting with DfC officials and obviously, in terms of the situation in Stormont, we’ve been told that we will have to provide a contribution.

“We don’t know what that figure is yet, but worst case scenario would mean we’re looking at just over £300,000 contribution and the 5% is an £80,000 contribution.

“We’re making a very strong case in terms of what we’ve already committed to this – time, effort, staff, and resources – and also we’ve contributed towards the initial stage, so we’re hoping they might bear this in mind whenever they’re bringing a figure.”