It aims to reduce both illegal dumping of tyres and their use in traditional bonfires.

At a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee last week, members were advised of the council’s involvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report submitted to the committee explains: “The illegal dumping of tyres is a common problem across Northern Ireland and significant resources are utilised in collecting and legally disposing of them after they have been dumped.

The scheme aims to reduce both illegal dumping of tyres and their use in traditional bonfires. Credit News Letter

“Tyres have also been an issue on traditional bonfires. In recent years significant efforts have been to reduce the number of tyres on bonfires primarily through community engagement and encouragement and council facilitating the removal of tyres from sites with community consent.”

According to the report, there is “an indication that some illegally dumped tyres may originate from agricultural premises where they are traditionally used to weigh down silage covers”.

The council was approached by NIEA to pilot a scheme where any agricultural premises wishing to dispose of old tyres can do so free of charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any agricultural premises with less than 50 old tyres for disposal can deposit them at the council’s civic amenity sites. In addition, there are four council sites which can receive tyres, in Limavady, Ballycastle, Coleraine and Ballymoney. These tyres will then be collected and disposed of by NIEA free of charge.