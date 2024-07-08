Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Council have issued advice about bin collections over the Twelfth holidays.

Bin collections scheduled for Friday, July 12 will take place on Sunday 14, except in Moyle area when collections will take place on Saturday, July 13.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday, July 15. Householders are asked to leave their bin out no later than 7am on day of collection.

