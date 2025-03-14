Plans to extend the graveyard at a Rasharkin church have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Council’s planning portal recently received the planning application, which seeks permission to extend the graveyard at St Mary’s Church, on Gortahar Road in the village, to provide additional burial plots on the existing green field site.

The application site comprises a total area of approximately 0.79 hectares, dominated by grassland and bounded by hedgerows and trees.

An accompanying Ecological Appraisal Survey Report noted there are no built structures on site although the church is found immediately south of it.

“Residential properties are found immediately to the east and a school is found immediately southwest of the site,” the report added.

“The local landscape is dominated by agricultural grassland bounded by hedges and trees to the north and east, while the residential and commercial properties of Rasharkin village dominate to the south and west.”