Causeway Coast and Glens Council receives plans for storm water infrastructure for Rathlin

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the construction of storm water infrastructure on Rathlin Island.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Proposed plans for Rathlin Island. Credit: StudiorogersProposed plans for Rathlin Island. Credit: Studiorogers
The location is south of McCuaig’s Bar on Church Bay Road. The infrastructure would be across the shore front and beach, serving 10 social housing units. Works include the laying of storm drainage pipework, the construction of precast concrete headwall on the beach and all associated site works.

In response, NIE Networks said it has no objection to the planning application but noted the existing low voltage underground service cable which crosses the site at Church Bay Road. NIE added: “We advise the applicant to apply for a mark up to locate the exact location of this underground cable.

“The proposed development should take into account the position of any NIE Networks’ equipment in the area to ensure safety. The developer should maintain statutory clearance from NIE Networks’ equipment during the construction and operational phases of the project and also during future maintenance programmes.”

