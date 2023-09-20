Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the construction of storm water infrastructure on Rathlin Island.

Proposed plans for Rathlin Island. Credit: Studiorogers

The location is south of McCuaig’s Bar on Church Bay Road. The infrastructure would be across the shore front and beach, serving 10 social housing units. Works include the laying of storm drainage pipework, the construction of precast concrete headwall on the beach and all associated site works.

In response, NIE Networks said it has no objection to the planning application but noted the existing low voltage underground service cable which crosses the site at Church Bay Road. NIE added: “We advise the applicant to apply for a mark up to locate the exact location of this underground cable.

