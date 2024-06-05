Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spending more time in the garden now that the evenings are brighter for longer?

Using the summer nights to get those DIY jobs done? Then you will probably need to make a few more ‘dump runs’ to get rid of your rubbish.

The good news is that Causeway Coast and Glens Council has extended the opening hours at the Borough’s recycling centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Household Recycling Centre opening hours will be extended to 7:45pm every Tuesday and Thursday during June, July and August. The last entry to the sites is ten minutes prior to closing time.

Household Recycling Centre opening hours will be extended to 7:45pm every Tuesday and Thursday during June, July and August, last entry is 10 minutes prior to closing time. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council posted on social media: “Householders are kindly asked to sort their waste before leaving home, separating recyclables from non-recyclable (landfill) waste. Please speak to site attendant on duty should you require any assistance. No waste from commercial sources will be accepted."