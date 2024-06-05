Causeway Coast and Glens Council recycling centres open longer during summer months
Using the summer nights to get those DIY jobs done? Then you will probably need to make a few more ‘dump runs’ to get rid of your rubbish.
The good news is that Causeway Coast and Glens Council has extended the opening hours at the Borough’s recycling centres.
Household Recycling Centre opening hours will be extended to 7:45pm every Tuesday and Thursday during June, July and August. The last entry to the sites is ten minutes prior to closing time.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council posted on social media: “Householders are kindly asked to sort their waste before leaving home, separating recyclables from non-recyclable (landfill) waste. Please speak to site attendant on duty should you require any assistance. No waste from commercial sources will be accepted."
For further information on the Council’s recycling locations can be found at www.causewaycoastandglens.co.uk