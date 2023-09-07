Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued a statement following social media claims of dogs becoming sick after being walked on Castlerock beach.

Posts on a Facebook site had claimed that dogs has taken ill due to blue-green algae in the area and one post claimed that one animal had died as a result.

In a statement released on Thursday (September 7), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Council is not responsible for carrying out testing for blue-green algae. This testing is undertaken by DAERA.

“DAERA routinely carry out Bathing Water Quality testing with respect to e-coli. If the presence of blue green algae is suspected, a sample is collected and taken for separate testing.

"In relation to Castlerock bathing water, DAERA has confirmed there is no presence of blue-green algae at this location. Castlerock beach will continue to be monitored for any visual presence of blue-green algae by DAERA and Council staff will assist.

"Council would advise that all beach users adopt a precautionary approach when visiting the beach. If you suspect that you have seen blue-green algae, please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency, using their reporting app.”

The move comes following a summer which saw various beaches around the Causeway Coast and Glens area being ‘red flagged’ due to the presence of or suspected presence of the potentially toxic blue-green algae in bathing waters.

