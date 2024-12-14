Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to write to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir, about a nappy recycling scheme in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 12, the Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Council David Jackson, received a letter from Strangford MLA, Michelle McIlveen, requesting that council write to Mr Muir and ask for a specific nappy recycling scheme to be introduced.

Ms McIlveen noted that Northern Ireland’s recycle rate in March this year was just 46.4 percent, which is “some way short” of the Climate Change Act’s target of 70 percent recycling by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the launch of DAERA’s “Rethinking Our Resources” consultation, the Minister hopes the proposals contained in it would result in a recycling rate of 74 percent,” Ms McIlveen said.

Following a letter from Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen, DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan proposed writing to the DAERA Minister around a specific nappy recycling scheme in Northern Ireland. CREDIT CCGBC

“However, the proposals do not contain any suggestions on how to manage nappy and other absorbent hygiene products.

“It is estimated that disposable nappies and other absorbent hygiene waste amount to three-to-four percent of the waste going to landfill or incineration.

“This equates to about 40,000 tonnes annually in Northern Ireland, yet [they] contain recyclable products such as cellulose fibres and plastics. By the time a baby is potty trained it could use anything between 4,000 and 6,000 nappies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nappies have been collected in Wales since 2009 and they are recycled in Japan, the Netherlands, Canada and Italy, so we are well behind the curve on this issue and we should be drawing on best practice elsewhere.”

While discussing the correspondence at this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, DUP Alderman Michelle Knight-McQuillan said Ms McIlveen’s request was “worthwhile” and proposed accepting it.

“Every opportunity for recycling no matter of what field is worth exploring,” Alderman Knight-McQuillan said, “but this one particular we know there is definitely a need for.”

DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop agreed with Alderman McQuillan and said she “would have liked to have seen a service such as this when I would have had children of that age”.

She concluded: “I think it would be a very worthwhile scheme to pursue and I would be happy to second that proposal.”