Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will take steps to upgrade the Limavady bypass roundabout.

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting Sinn Féin Councillor Brenda Chivers proposed Council work with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to upgrade the roundabout to a landscape feature and to maintain the grass after completion.

Councillor Chivers said she has received concerns from businesses owners and community members who feel the roundabout “detracts from the town’s appeal”, as it currently has red, white and blue paint along its curbing.

“It’s a gateway to the town and we want people to feel welcome and come back and support our businesses, so therefore I would ask the council to accept our motion,” she added.

SDLP Cllr Ashleen Schenning seconded the motion and said the roundabout has been a “bane” to residents over the years.

“There has been a little bit of work done with it over the years, but for various reasons it hasn’t been able to happen,” Cllr Schenning said.

“It’s not wanted by either side of the community, I’m sure people in the chamber are very aware that it’s painted red, white and blue, and with the right approach we can make it that there is no concrete to paint.

“We [could] just have flower beds that are able to be changed according to whatever culture we’re celebrating at the time; we could have red, white and blue flowers, green, white and orange flowers, [or] whatever’s going on at the time,” the councillor added.