Causeway Coast and Glens Council wants strategy for electric vehicle charging points
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane proposed the motion at an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 14, and said moving the motion to the next partnership panel meeting in June would allow it to be “taken up across all the local councils”.
Cllr McShane said that while there has been an increase in electric cars, there has not been the “appropriate infrastructure to support it”.
She added: “Given that we are a tourist area there is a huge gap in provision along the coast, particularly from Carnlough to Ballycastle where there are no electric charging points at all.”
“There’s no mapping area, and our website details a few points available in some of our towns, but there has never been a strategic approach to the needs and demands for charging points right across the North.
“This would be an appropriate mechanism to find out what’s required, would be an appropriate request, and taking it to the partnership panel would hopefully be the correct approach."
UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said there was a “clear drive for electric vehicles across the UK”.
“Everybody’s acutely aware of them on the roads,” Cllr Wilson said. “And there is an issue with charging points and one of the main issues is getting somewhere to charge them.”
“We obviously want to remain at the forefront for tourism and visitors, so if we can lead the way and drive change that would be a wholly positive thing.”