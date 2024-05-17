Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has taken steps to contact the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to request a needs analysis of electric vehicle charging points across all eleven Northern Ireland council areas.

Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane proposed the motion at an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 14, and said moving the motion to the next partnership panel meeting in June would allow it to be “taken up across all the local councils”.

Cllr McShane said that while there has been an increase in electric cars, there has not been the “appropriate infrastructure to support it”.

She added: “Given that we are a tourist area there is a huge gap in provision along the coast, particularly from Carnlough to Ballycastle where there are no electric charging points at all.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is to seek information on an electric vehicle charging point strategy across all NI council areas. Credit Pixabay

“There’s no mapping area, and our website details a few points available in some of our towns, but there has never been a strategic approach to the needs and demands for charging points right across the North.

“This would be an appropriate mechanism to find out what’s required, would be an appropriate request, and taking it to the partnership panel would hopefully be the correct approach."

UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson said there was a “clear drive for electric vehicles across the UK”.

“Everybody’s acutely aware of them on the roads,” Cllr Wilson said. “And there is an issue with charging points and one of the main issues is getting somewhere to charge them.”