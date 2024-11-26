Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has reminded residents of the benefits of its free Energy Efficiency service.

As Fuel Poverty Awareness Day approaches on November 27 and with the increased cost of living, even more households are now experiencing fuel poverty.

Causeway Coast and Glens Energy Efficiency Service, funded in partnership with the Public Health Agency, aims to combat this type of poverty and help vulnerable residents access the support that is available.

For some people, this might be the first time they find themselves in this position and it’s important to know what guidance, support, and practical assistance is available.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Council’s Energy Efficiency Officers are here to support our residents with energy efficiency, especially those in our community who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage all residents in the Borough to ask for help if they are struggling with the cost of heating their homes and do not feel that they are alone this winter.”

There are three factors which impact on fuel poverty – income, the cost of energy, the domestic energy efficiency of the home. The grants available can help to create more efficient heating systems and thermally efficient homes that not only provide a more comfortable living environment, but also reduce costs.

You may be eligible for a grant if any of the following applies to your home: heating boiler over 15 years old, boiler is broken beyond repair, solid fuel heating only, liquid petroleum gas heating only, electric heating only e.g. Economy 7, single glazed, poorly fitting or rotten windows, less than 270mm (approximately 11 inches) depth of insulation in your attic or no cavity wall insulation. Grants can also be used to change from oil to gas when available, this is subject to applicants meeting the relevant criteria.

Telephone Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Energy Efficiency Officers Pat McGettigan on 07759536625 or Rachael Wauchope on 07841970330 for information.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is also working with a network of advice centres, foodbanks and other organisations to ensure that residents know ‘Where To Turn’ if you are experiencing financial difficulties. An online hub with information to support with food, energy and financial advice is available www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.u/advice