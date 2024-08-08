Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has been singing the praises of the Borough’s top class beaches.

Causeway Coast and Glens was recently highlighted – once again – for its outstanding beaches in the 16th edition of the Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches guide.

The guide which only includes beaches where the water quality is rated excellent, awarded Ballycastle the winning spot for Northern Ireland, while White Park Bay and Benone were also shortlisted.

The Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: ““Our Destination team has just launched their new summer guide and our beaches are just one of many draws for visitors to the Borough. The guide also covers the best places to picnic and for those who love the beach, seaside restaurants are also highlighted.

White Park Bay and Portbradden. CREDIT Chris Hill Photographic

“With so many of us holidaying at home I’d encourage you to plan your next break by visiting Council’s dedicated site visit.causewaycoastandglens.com where there is a wealth of information to help you plan your next trip.”