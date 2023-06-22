Register
Causeway Coast & Glens Council to trial ‘vegetable oil’ fuel for bin lorries

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to trial environmentally-friendly fuel in its refuse collection vehicles.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

The trial will operate out of the Coleraine Depot, with the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel to be used for an initial period of six months.

At a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee last week, the plans were proposed by Bann Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson and seconded by the mayor, Limavady DUP Councillor Steven Callaghan.

Cllr Bateson said: “I think it’s an excellent initiative. Anything which can help reduce emissions is to be welcomed. I’m happy to propose. Hopefully it goes well.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilCauseway Coast and Glens Council headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Council
HVO fuel is a fossil-free paraffinic diesel which can be used as a direct replacement for mineral diesel fuel.

Made from certified waste materials, HVO fuel supports the circular economy and helps to reduce net CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

During the trial period, HVO fuel will be supplied by Nicholl Oils.

