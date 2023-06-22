Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to trial environmentally-friendly fuel in its refuse collection vehicles.

The trial will operate out of the Coleraine Depot, with the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel to be used for an initial period of six months.

At a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee last week, the plans were proposed by Bann Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson and seconded by the mayor, Limavady DUP Councillor Steven Callaghan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Bateson said: “I think it’s an excellent initiative. Anything which can help reduce emissions is to be welcomed. I’m happy to propose. Hopefully it goes well.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

HVO fuel is a fossil-free paraffinic diesel which can be used as a direct replacement for mineral diesel fuel.

Made from certified waste materials, HVO fuel supports the circular economy and helps to reduce net CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.