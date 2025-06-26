Celebrate coops in East Antrim at Carrick Greengrocers event

By Helena McManus
Published 26th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The role of cooperatives in building a strong, fair economy will be in focus during a joint event by Carrick Greengrocers and Jubilee Farm.

Taking place in the International Year of Cooperatives, it also aims to recognise the efforts of both organisations, who work together to provide high quality, climate and nature-friendly food locally.

Carrick Greengrocers grew out of community group Positive Carrickfergus’s Wildest Dreams project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project asked people what they wanted for the future of Carrick, with one of the main themes being more shops in the town centre.

The role of cooperatives in building a strong, fair economy will be in focus during a joint event by Carrick Greengrocers and Jubilee Farm. Photo: Carrick Greengrocersplaceholder image
The role of cooperatives in building a strong, fair economy will be in focus during a joint event by Carrick Greengrocers and Jubilee Farm. Photo: Carrick Greengrocers

Operating as a coop has been a vital part of the success of Carrick Greengrocers, which first opened in July 2023 and recently relaunched its Friendly Food Club.

Jubilee Farm, meanwhile is also a community-owned enterprise with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

The event will take place at Carrick Greengrocers, 28 West Street on Thursday, June 26 from 7-8:30pm.

Anyone who is interested in attending is asked to RSVP to [email protected].

Related topics:East AntrimPositive Carrickfergus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice