Celebrate coops in East Antrim at Carrick Greengrocers event
Taking place in the International Year of Cooperatives, it also aims to recognise the efforts of both organisations, who work together to provide high quality, climate and nature-friendly food locally.
Carrick Greengrocers grew out of community group Positive Carrickfergus’s Wildest Dreams project.
The project asked people what they wanted for the future of Carrick, with one of the main themes being more shops in the town centre.
Operating as a coop has been a vital part of the success of Carrick Greengrocers, which first opened in July 2023 and recently relaunched its Friendly Food Club.
Jubilee Farm, meanwhile is also a community-owned enterprise with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.
The event will take place at Carrick Greengrocers, 28 West Street on Thursday, June 26 from 7-8:30pm.
Anyone who is interested in attending is asked to RSVP to [email protected].
