The role of cooperatives in building a strong, fair economy will be in focus during a joint event by Carrick Greengrocers and Jubilee Farm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the International Year of Cooperatives, it also aims to recognise the efforts of both organisations, who work together to provide high quality, climate and nature-friendly food locally.

Carrick Greengrocers grew out of community group Positive Carrickfergus’s Wildest Dreams project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project asked people what they wanted for the future of Carrick, with one of the main themes being more shops in the town centre.

The role of cooperatives in building a strong, fair economy will be in focus during a joint event by Carrick Greengrocers and Jubilee Farm. Photo: Carrick Greengrocers

Operating as a coop has been a vital part of the success of Carrick Greengrocers, which first opened in July 2023 and recently relaunched its Friendly Food Club.

Jubilee Farm, meanwhile is also a community-owned enterprise with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

The event will take place at Carrick Greengrocers, 28 West Street on Thursday, June 26 from 7-8:30pm.

Anyone who is interested in attending is asked to RSVP to [email protected].