Residents of Antrim, Randalstown, Crumlin, Toome, Templepatrick and the surrounding areas will see changes to their bin collections from September, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said.

Ina social media post, the council added: “We're rolling out a new wheelie box recycling service to make waste collection greener, more efficient and easier for everyone.”

More details can be found at https://brnw.ch/21wUwGT

Information sessions on the changes will also start from Monday, August 4 at The Junction, Antrim.

Letters will also be sent to residents.