Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have urged officers to give clear public messaging around changes to household and commercial waste disposal.

At an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 11, director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, updated members on a number of changes to the control of household and commercial waste at recycling centres, which take effect on July 1.

Mr McPeake said: “Step one was to introduce new signage and inform the public that commercial trade waste wouldn’t be accepted at the household recycling centres.

“The feedback is that there wasn’t sufficient alternative locations and we were directing [the public] towards RiverRidge Recycling Centre and the council’s landfill site, so we’ll be directing any trade or commercial waste to alternate sites in Coleraine from July 1.

Councillors asked for members of the public to be made aware of changes to waste disposal at Council sites like this one. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“We will also be issuing out flyers to those using the household recycling centres, giving them general public information in relation to these changes, and there will be a paper coming back in September with all the details around the next steps.”

UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson proposed the council used targeted advertising to make the public aware of the changes.

He added: “A lot of people contacted me saying, ‘I borrowed a van to take [household waste] and I was turned away’, or I’ve had a few instances where people have said they couldn’t get rid of commercial waste even though they were happy to pay for it.

“It’s good to hear the leaflet will be there but if we could get some message via our socials, and maybe make it as simplistic as we possibly can and get that out.”

DUP Alderman John McAuley asked: “When are we going to learn in this kind of story about the importance of communication? We literally have had people turn up to be turned away at the gates.

“I have no issue with us clamping down on commercial waste, absolutely none, but let’s start and do things in an organised and professional manner.