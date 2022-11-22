'Changing relationship with clothes – waste is out of fashion’ this EWWR

Mid Ulster District Council is urging residents to be more sustainable with their textiles and footwear this European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) which takes place this week.

EWWR provides the perfect opportunity to challenge everyday actions and habits to reduce the waste we produce and increase our recycling.

The textile and clothing industry is one of the most polluting sectors, together with housing, transport, and food. This is caused by the strong impact it has on land use, water pollution and even greenhouse emissions.

If your wardrobe is due for a revamp there are lots of inspiring ways to create a clean, fresh look from the things you already have. Getting creative with your clothes will not only save you money but it can also give you a fabulous style that nobody else can match.

If you decide you need to make a new purchase, buying pre-loved clothes can also be a fabulous way of getting a new look for a fraction of High Street prices.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, is encouraging all of us to support EWWR’s call to action and think smarter about our fashion choices.

He said: “EWWR reminds us how easily we can fall into habits that produce unnecessary waste. We all have a responsibility to look after the environment in which we live, work and socialise.