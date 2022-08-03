Choice Housing unveil new £1.5m Portstewart Housing Scheme

The Hill, which is located close to the harbour area of Portstewart, will include nine new affordable apartments and secure underground parking.

The £1.5m investment on the former SHAC site will offer independent living in a prime location with local amenities including the promenade and harbour, shops, and cafes all within short walking distance. The new development, which commenced construction in November 2020 is expected to be handed over later this month.

The waiting list for housing in the North Coast area has increased significantly in recent years, this new scheme is a welcome edition in the area which has limited new housing developments.

Jayne McFaul (Choice Development Officer), Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive), Alastair McCaw (Choice Clerk of Works) and Charlie Temple (Choice Allocations Officer) pictured at the preview of their newest development in Portstewart. The £1.5m investment in nine new apartments will be aimed at providing quality affordable housing for over 55s

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said: “Evaluating the demand for housing in a specific area forms part of our decision-making process when it comes to investing in new developments. It has been clear for a number of years that there is a growing need for housing in Portstewart and the wider North Coast area.

“The waiting list continues to grow and unfortunately investment in new housing schemes is not keeping up with the demand. The Hill will provide new homes for up to 26 people and we have plans for further investment in more quality housing in the area.”

The Hill will provide safe, secure, and independent living for people aged 55 and over, with eight 3-person 2-bedroom apartments and one 2-person 1 bedroom apartment on offer.

Michael continued: “This new development offers the chance for new residents to be part of an attractive and thriving local community, which is a vital element of our schemes. Choice is committed to delivering further developments like this in an effort to address the ongoing housing deficit.”