Causeway Coast and Glens Council have issued information on bin collections over Christmas.

Collections will take place as normal on December 26 except Moyle where collections will take place on December 24.

On December 27 and January 2, collections will take place across the Borough as normal.

Household Recycling Centres will be closed from 1pm on December 24. They will also be closed on December 26 and January 2 but open as normal at all other times.

Bin collection times

